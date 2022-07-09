Green Oak Day This Saturday

July 9, 2022

Community members are being invited to spend the day exploring Green Oak Township services this Saturday.



Green Oak Day is returning and will run from 10am to 3pm.



Attendees are invited to take a tour of the Township Hall off Silver Lake Road, the main Fire Station 81 on Whitmore Lake Road, and the Police Station, also on Whitmore Lake Road.



Various events are planned at each including activities and games for kids, a food truck, bounce house and more.



