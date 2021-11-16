Green Oak Township Reports COVID Outbreak

November 16, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Green Oak Township Planning Commission won’t be meeting this week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.



The township announced that the Planning Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for this Thursday evening was canceled due to the outbreak.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles told WHMI they have three people out and were waiting to hear from a fourth. He noted they have also reinforced mask requirements inside the township hall.



The next scheduled meeting for the Planning Commission is December 2nd.