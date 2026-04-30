Grand Opening Of New StoryWalk In Green Oak Township Friday

April 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The community is encouraged to come out and celebrate the grand opening of a brand-new StoryWalk on Friday in Green Oak Township.



Great Start Livingston will host a ribbon-cutting celebration at Colman Park at 11296 Silver Lake Road at 10am.



A StoryWalk is a literacy-boosting project that places the pages of a children’s book along a walking path - encouraging families to read, move, and explore together.



The event will kick off with a brief presentation, then families are invited to stay and explore the StoryWalk along the park path.



The featured book is "Commotion in the Ocean" by Giles Andreae, a fun and lively story filled with playful sea creatures that little readers will love.



Friends from the Brighton District Library will also be on site leading an activity for young children.



What to expect:



- Walk and read the StoryWalk together

- Fun activities for little ones

- Free snacks and books for children (while supplies last)



Great Start Livingston offered “A big thank you to our community partners at Green Oak Township, SELCRA, Brighton District Library and the Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce for helping bring this project to the community”.



Learn more about StoryWalks in Livingston County in the provided link.



Photos: Installation - Great Start Livingston Facebook.