Longtime Green Oak Township Clerk Retiring

June 4, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The longest serving clerk in Green Oak Township’s history is formally retiring.



Clerk Michael Sedlak is retiring with over 40 years of service to the township - with over 25 years in the clerk’s role. He also spent decades with the fire department.



Wednesday night’s board meeting was heartwarming and happy yet bittersweet and filled with laughs and tears – with likely few dry eyes in the room. The board accepted Sedlak’s retirement resignation letter, but with “congratulations”. The word “family” was mentioned more than once during the meeting.



Sedlak told WHMI it was “high emotion and bittersweet” but the plan has worked and they have a great person coming in to take his place – stressing the township “is in good hands”, staff will welcome her, and they’ve really built a “culture of positivity”.



The board appointed/promoted Debra McKenzie to the clerk position – who brings more than 20 years of experience and has worked for the clerk administering elections since 2006. She will also serve as the board representative on the Planning Commission.



Sedlak said “In the entire time I’ve known Debra, she has always been anxious to learn and do more - and has proved that time and time again. This is a person who doesn’t know the term slow down, and she’ll serve the township well - I’m so happy”.



Sedlak noted McKenzie started out in the building department but over the years has worked as a level 1, 2, and 3 assessor, planning and zoning administrator, served as deputy supervisor, continued education and certifications, and worked in the clerk’s department for elections for the last 20 years. She’s been an election worker, Co-Precinct Chair, Precinct Chair, and Master Chair during the succeeding years.



McKenzie told WHMI after the meeting that she’s honored by the trust placed in her by Sedlak and the township board. She said having worked in Green Oak for many years, “I care deeply about serving residents and ensuring the clerk’s office continues to operate efficiently and professionally”. McKenzie said among her many priorities will be to continue having fair, accurate, and transparent elections; ensure a smooth transition; and continue to provide and maintain a high level of service for residents because “they really deserve it”.





Sedlak’s letter to the board, attached top, stated in part:



“It has been an honor to be part of this organization. We have accomplished so much for the good of the Township. I am deeply grateful for the trust placed in me, the opportunities to grow professionally, and the friendships I have built. Working alongside such a dedicated group of coworkers has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition, including assisting with training or documentation before my departure. The Clerk's Department Staff is well trained professional group who will assist the new Clerk in every way. While I am excited to begin this new chapter of life, I will always look back proudly on my time here. Thank you again for your support, guidance, and kindness throughout my tenure. I wish Green Oak Charter Township success in the years ahead”.



In his future free time, Sedlak plans to do a lot more vintage racing and traveling with his wife. He said there are two states he hasn’t visited yet and will be doing those this year and next. As for racing, Sedlak said it’s something he’s wanted to continue to do but had put aside for the past 20 years while serving as clerk and now he’s back into it and “enjoying every minute of it”.



Sedlak’s official last day is June 30th.



McKenzie’s appointment takes effect July 1st and she’ll be sworn in by Sedlak at the next board meeting. She will fill out the remainder of Sedlak’s term through November 2028, and would need to run for re-election at that time.



The full board meeting will be available for viewing on the township website, with Sedlak's retirement toward the end. That link is provided.