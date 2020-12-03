Additions To Electronic Meeting Rules In Green Oak Approved

December 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Green Oak Township has adopted an addendum to board rules and procedures dealing with the Temporary Open Meetings Act and electronic meetings.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Open Meetings Act was amended via Public Act 228 to allow public bodies to hold remote or electronic meetings under certain circumstances. It lays out different time periods when different rules are to apply for when electronic meetings and remote attendance are permitted. The Act states the board can meet electronically for any reason through December 31st. The next period covers January 1st through December 31st of 2021 and stipulates the board is generally to meet in person at a physical place. However, it states the board must have rules in place to accommodate electronic meetings or remote attendance for members who are absent due to either active military duty or a medical condition, or the existence of a declared statewide or local state of emergency or disaster. The final period covers January 1st of 2022 and beyond and states the board must met in person at a physical place but have rules to accommodate members absent due to military duty only.



The board met virtually Wednesday night and approved an addendum to township board rules incorporating the set forth Temporary Open Meetings Act procedures. The addendum was described as boiler plate and came from the township attorney to ensure the township remains in compliance.



Supervisor Mark St. Charles reported the document is pretty straight forward, commenting it will be interesting and they’ll have to work through it. For instance, he said after January 1st if there’s a board member with medical condition but still wishes to participate and have an in-person meeting, then that could create a little bit of technical issues for the township. St. Charles said he doesn’t necessarily see that happening but it’s something they would have to think through about how it could be done. St. Charles said he believes there’s currently a 25 person limit for meetings in a closed building, joking that’s normally not a problem at typical in-person board meetings. However, he added that if there’s a larger public hearing, like some municipalities have experienced and numbers meet that threshold, then they basically have to adjourn the meeting or be in violation of state law.



St. Charles said he really doesn’t think any of those issues or anything in the addendum will apply. If a State of Emergency is declared, the township can hold electronic meetings and St. Charles said that’s something the board will have to look at. If there is still a pandemic and danger of passing any type of virus from one member to another member where they can’t socially distance, St. Charles said he would hope the board would elect to do the video meetings. St. Charles said he thinks the State of Emergency will still exist after the first of the year and also doesn’t see COVID-19 just disappearing but these are the rules they’ll need to follow and work through.