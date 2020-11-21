8 Mile Road To Close Next Tuesday In Green Oak Township

November 21, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A portion of a road will be closed to traffic next week in Green Oak Township.



8 Mile Road will be closed between Earhart Road and post Lane starting at 8am next Tuesday, lasting though 5pm. The closure is needed to replace a drain crossing under 8 Mile Road. Work involves excavating trenches to place culverts, backfilling and paving.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the road will be completely closed to traffic, although local traffic will still have access. Signs advising of the upcoming closure are in place.