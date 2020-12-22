Green Oak Police Support Local Veteran Family Of 7

December 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A local veteran family will benefit from a holiday donation project launched by the Green Oak Township Police Department.



Officers started by participating in “No-Shave November/December” as a method to raise money toward a worthy cause in Livingston County. The project was spearheaded by Officer Andrew Evans and Officer David Vasiloff, who also set up a “Giving Tree” in the lobby of the police station and encouraged residents to participate.



Both Officer Evans and Vasiloff worked with Veterans Connected of Brighton to identify and subsequently support a local Veteran family of seven. The Officers were then able to put together a plan and execute the delivery of the items to the family this past weekend.



Police Chief Jason Pless says the family of seven will have a magical Christmas this year and receive needed support during these unprecedented times, when many families are struggling. Pless said he’s very proud and officers worked very hard to make the project happen. He added that each and every Green Oak Officer and staff member supported the project and, with the help of the community, great joy has been brought to the department this holiday season knowing that this Christmas will be very special for the local family.