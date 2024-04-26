StoryWalk Kick-Off Event Monday At Oceola Community Center

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A series of StoryWalks and Reading Trails are coming to Livingston County.



A StoryWalk is a literacy-boosting project which places an illustrated children’s book, taken apart and displayed spread-by-spread, along a walking route. The StoryWalk also encourages physical activity. Families will enjoy various parks throughout the community and different activities to do as they move from page to page.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz tells WHMI they’re excited to be able to offer StoryWalks in Livingston County and are working with various communities and partners to provide a way for families to get out and explore while boosting literacy. She said there are permanent structures and display cases so they can change out and rotate stories throughout the year at different parks and trail locations.



The first kick off will be held at 10am on Monday at the Oceola Community Center. The StoryWalk will feature "One-Dog Canoe" by Mary Casanova. It will start between the Community Center and Township Hall building and then wind around the soccer field.



Families and caregivers are encouraged to stop by, explore the installation, and read the story. Jen Ryan from the Howell Carnegie District Library and Officer Greg Thompson from Talking is Teaching Livingston will be out to engage with attendees. There will also be free books and snacks, while supplies last.



Schutz said this first project was made possible through a partnership with Oceola Township and Howell Area Parks and Recreation, and they also partner with local libraries to select books.



Schutz said another installation is in the works in Fowlerville’s Centennial Park with a kick-off event in May. Another is planned in downtown Howell with window displays that will coincide with Balloonfest and run through the summer. Schutz said Hartland Township is looking at some locations and they’re also in talks with Hamburg and Genoa Townships.



Maps and more information about the different sites and stories are available on the Great Start Livingston website. That link is provided.