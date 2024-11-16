New StoryWalk Installation Coming To Genoa Township Park

November 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new StoryWalk installation at the Genoa Township Park aims to unite families and nature through the joy of reading.



Great Start Livingston announced the opening of its fourth permanent StoryWalk – which will take place on Monday, November 18th at 10:30am at the Genoa Township Park, located at 2911 Dorr Road. It will feature the story "One Dog Canoe" by Mary Casanova.



The event will feature a grand opening ceremony, and bring together local officials from Genoa Township and families to celebrate. The new location is said to further promotes Great Start Livingston County’s commitment to literacy and family engagement for local families with children ages 0-8.



The StoryWalk installation at Genoa Township Park joins three other Livingston County locations: the Oceola Township Hall property, Centennial Park in Fowlerville, and the Lakeland Village Trailhead on the Lakelands Trail State Park in Hamburg Township, next to Winkelhaus Park (pictured).



Additionally, a new “Stories In Storefronts” book will be coming to downtown Howell in summer 2025.



Each StoryWalk site features a curated path lined with permanent storyboards that guide children and families through an interactive and engaging reading experience set against a natural backdrop. Stories are changed each season, to keep families coming back to read and see what’s new.



Great Start Livingston Coordinator Robin Schutz said “The StoryWalk project has been a tremendous success in Livingston County. Our goal is to promote early literacy and inspire families to enjoy the outdoors together, and we’re thrilled to open this fourth StoryWalk at Genoa Township Park. We are grateful to all of our community partners and the many volunteers who have given their time to make these possible.”



Monday’s event is free and open to the public. The family-friendly event is open to all ages and organizers say it’s “a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together to experience the magic of storytelling in the great outdoors”.



More information about Livingston County StoryWalks is available in the provided link.