Great Start Livingston & Howell Schools Partner For Little Free Library

June 27, 2019

A Little Free Library housed at the Livingston Educational Service Agency got a facelift recently.



Great Start Livingston, the Early Childhood Community Collaborative housed at the Livingston Educational Service Agency, partnered with Teacher Lisa Snider from Howell High School to repair and update their Little Free Library. The Little Free Library is an opportunity for the community to inspire a love of reading, build community and share books with each other. Students in Snider’s Essentials of Art class worked on the project. Students cleaned and repaired the library, which included building a new roof and installing a new window. A new design was also created and painted on the library. The new design “Reading Opens New Worlds” features an astronaut reading Goodnight Moon on the back side of the library. Snider said she appreciated the opportunity to do something artistic and outside of the norm. She says it was great to see the kids get a chance to use tools and really get hands on.



Great Start Livingston officials say they’re pleased to have an updated and beautiful Little Free Library for children to access. It has been installed outside of the Early Childhood entrance at LESA and is filled with books and ready to go. Community members are welcome to stop by to pick up a book or leave a book. Officials ask that those who do stop by the Little Free Library to take a picture and post it on the Great Start Livingston Facebook page as they would love to see all of the Livingston County families enjoying books. (JM)