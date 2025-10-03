Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show Cruising to Kensington Valley Outlets

October 3, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show is moving locations this year.



Veterans Connected announcement on Facebook Oct. 1 that the car show will move to Kensington Valley Outlets. It was originally set to be held at the airport.



The largest car show in Livingston County starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Those showing cars can start arriving at 7:30 a.m. Registration is $25 if people pre-register and $35 at the gate.



Admission is a cash donation.



Proceeds from the Great Pumpkin Classic Car Show will benefit Livingston County Salvation Army and Veterans Connected.



More than 500 registered classic cars are expected at the event. There will also be a swap meet, food vendors, music and a jet flyover.



Organizers are still accepting volunteers and sponsors. We have the links for both below.



(photo credit: Veterans Connected)