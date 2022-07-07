Great Pages Circus Starts Today At Fowlerville Fairgrounds

July 7, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The circus is coming to town.



The Great Pages Circus gets underway today and will run daily through Saturday at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds, located at 8800 West Grand River. Showtimes are 4:30pm and 7:30pm today and Friday. On Saturday, showtime is set for 2pm.



The Great Pages Circus offers international circus acts and artists for what’s said to be a spectacular show each year. Organizers say although the elephants and tigers have now retired, they still present their Liberty Ponies, horses and camels. Those are said to highlight aerial, juggling and clown acts to complete the family experience.



Whenever possible, Earhart’s Globe of Death makes an appearance with what’s described as “adrenaline rushing motorcycle mayhem”. The box office opens one hour before each show.



Tickets for the event are now available at the door only. Details are available in the attached release.