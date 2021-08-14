Great Lakes Water Levels Below Record Highs

August 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Great Lakes water levels are below the record high levels seen in recent years.



Even with a return to wetter conditions in late June and July, officials with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers expect Great Lakes water levels to remain below 2019 and 2020 levels - when many record highs were set across the lakes. Late spring and summer are typically when the lakes reach seasonal peaks before beginning seasonal declines in the late summer or early fall. This year, seasonal rises leading up to peak levels were said to be less than average on all of the lakes.



That was said to be especially true for Lake Michigan-Huron, which experienced its peak monthly mean level for the year in January. That has only occurred three other times in 1931, 1958 and 1987 in the coordinated water level period of record, which is from 1918 to 2020.



Detroit District Great Lakes Watershed Hydrology Chief Keith Kompoltowicz commented that very heavy rainfall occurred across a large portion of the Great Lakes basin in late June and July. He says the significant precipitation led to a rise in Lake Michigan-Huron water levels in July after a several months stretch of stable water level conditions.



The very wet July led to the total precipitation for the Great Lakes basin to finish the month about 25% higher than average. From June to July, Lake Superior remained near its June level. Lake Michigan-Huron rose three inches, while lakes St. Clair, Erie and Ontario all rose four inches from June to July.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' most recent six-month forecast, covering months August through January, indicates Great Lakes water levels will remain below record high levels but above average on all lakes, except Lake Ontario. Lake Ontario's forecast indicates water levels will remain near average.



Meanwhile, the Detroit District is premiering a Great Lake's water levels video series 'On the Level' this month. It will be available on the district website and social media. More information is available in the attached release.