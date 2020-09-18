Despite Seasonal Declines, Great Lakes Water Levels Remain High

September 18, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Despite seasonal declines, officials say Great Lakes water levels remain high as fall storms approach.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District is responsible for monitoring, forecasting, collecting and disseminating Great Lakes water level information.



In August, Lake Michigan-Huron and Lake St. Clair set new monthly mean record high water levels. Lake Michigan-Huron's previous August record was in 1986. Lake St. Clair surpassed last year's record high. Water levels on lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario all declined during August and are expected to continue declining throughout the fall. Lake Superior's water level likely reached its peak in August and will begin its decline this month.



Detroit District Great Lakes Hydraulics and Hydrology Office Chief John Allis said the Corps is urging anyone impacted by high water levels last fall to prepare for similar or worse impacts in the coming months. Even though lake levels are declining, Allis said the active weather can potentially bring tremendous impacts to coastlines, including erosion and coastal flooding. It was noted that fall and early winter months typically bring some of the strongest Great Lakes region storms.



Up-to-date Great Lakes water level information is available on the district's website. A link is provided.