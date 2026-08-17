Building At Great Lakes Custom Meats Destroyed By Fire

August 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A building at a local business is a total loss following a fire that broke out late Sunday night.



It happened at Great Lakes Custom Meats and More off M-59 in Oceola Township. It is open today and operating during regular business hours.





The owners posted the following on social media:



“Late last night, we experienced a devastating loss when one of our buildings was destroyed by fire.



We are incredibly thankful for the firefighters who responded and worked so hard to stop the fire from spreading to our other buildings. We truly cannot thank them enough.



Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we process this loss and figure out what the next steps will be.



Thankfully, our store was not affected and everyone is safe. Great Lakes is OPEN and operating during our regular business hours.





Thank you to everyone who has already reached out, checked on us, and offered their support. It means more to us than you know”.





Photos: Facebook and Google Street View