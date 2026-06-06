Michigan Great Lakes & Fresh Water Week Underway

June 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week is underway and kicked off Saturday.



Michigan features more than 3,200 miles of coastline along four of the five Great Lakes, 36,000 miles of rivers and streams, and enough groundwater to fill Lake Huron over again. The Great Lakes hold more than 21% of the world’s fresh surface water, and more than 40 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the Great Lakes for their drinking water.



A release states “In Michigan, we are embraced by the Great Lakes, supported by vast groundwater reserves, protected by wetlands, and always within a few miles of a flowing stream or inland lake. When we protect these freshwater resources, we ensure they will continue to sustain our lives and livelihoods as Michiganders”.



In other words – “Protecting the Great Lakes Sustains Us”. That’s the theme of this year’s Michigan Great Lakes and Fresh Water Week from Saturday, June 6th through Sunday, June 14th.



The annual dedication by Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and partners will focus on resources and activities to foster community connections and improve stewardship through the impacts of individual and group actions, strengthening the water-focused blue economy, and furthering lakes-based education.



EGLE’s Office of the Great Lakes (OGL) partners with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) to sponsor GLFWW, which Governor Gretchen Whitmer also recognized with a proclamation.



The week encompasses Michigan’s spring Free Fishing weekend, June 13-14, when the DNR waives the need for a fishing license, off-road vehicle license, trail permit, and Recreation Passport for admission to Michigan state parks and boating access sites. All fishing regulations still apply.



EGLE Director Phil Roos said “Michigan’s past and present are deeply connected to our Great Lakes and freshwater resources. By learning about and taking care of these waters, we can ensure they will sustain us and future Michiganders for generations to come.”



DNR Director Scott Bowen “Our state has been blessed with an abundance of water resources, from the Great Lakes inland seas and thousands of miles of creeks and streams to our incredible array of groundwater assets, inland lakes, ponds and wetlands. Protecting, conserving and celebrating water resources are logical extensions of our shared appreciation for these outstanding natural features.”



People of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds can interact with Michigan waters through boating, fishing, swimming, paddling, hiking, or simply enjoying a Great Lakes sunset or sunrise from a park bench. Likewise, people from all walks of life can awaken a passion for learning about state waters that can lead to rewarding careers or fulfilling engagement with water-related research, recreation, infrastructure, technology, protection, and more.



Various resources and activities to engage during the week and beyond can be found in the provided link.