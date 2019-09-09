Great Lakes National Cemetery Bus Tour This Wednesday

September 9, 2019

A bus tour of the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly is being offered to veterans, spouses and loved ones this week.



The complimentary bus tour and informational seminar is planned Wednesday. Various topics will be covered including veterans’ burial benefits, what memorial options veterans are entitled to and will best honor their service while also protecting their loved ones from unnecessary emotional and financial pain. A tour of the cemetery grounds is planned and attendees can observe how the cemetery is operated. Complimentary breakfast will be served. Attendees are asked to meet at 9am at the Borek Jennings Funeral Home Lamb Chapel located at 312 South Michigan Ave in Howell.



Space is limited and those interested can RSVP at 517-296-0705. (JM)