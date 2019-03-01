Fowlerville Police Seek Breaking & Entering Suspect

March 1, 2019

Fowlerville Police are seeking the public’s help locating a suspect wanted for breaking into a restaurant.



Fowlerville Police report that the Great Lakes Restaurant was broken into and a cash register was stolen last Sunday, February 24th around 12:30am. Police say the suspect broke the rear window of the restaurant to gain entry and stole a black cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash in it. The suspect was last seen walking toward the rear of McDonald’s and the BP gas station, heading toward the park and ride on East Van Riper Road. The suspect was said to be wearing a light colored, hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over their head, light colored pants and light colored shoes. Police say the suspect has a slender build and is around 5’9” -5’11. A white SUV, with silver spoke rims, was seen leaving the area and is wanted for questioning.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fowlerville Police Department, which says all information received will remain anonymous. That number is 517-223-8711. a link to the surveillance video is provided. (JM)