Great Harvest Bread Company Of Commerce Issues Recall

May 28, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A popular bakery is recalling nine varieties of breads because they may contain undeclared eggs, milk, or wheat.



Great Harvest Bread Company of Commerce issued the allergy alert. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs, milk, or wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.





The bread varieties with undeclared allergens were distributed at The Village Butcher Shoppe in Milford; Zerbo’s Market in Commerce Township; and the Milford and Walled Lake farmers markets. A press release noted that Great Harvest brand breads from other franchises are not affected by the recall. The bread types include Cinnamon Swirl, Cinnamon Chip, Golden Cheddar Garlic, Dakota Seed, Oregon Herb, Pepperoni Pizza Rolls, Sandwich Rye, Santa Fe Jalapeno Cheese and Challah.



One consumer complaint was said to be received regarding an allergic reaction after consuming cinnamon swirl bread. The recall was initiated after an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) identified that labels on various types of breads did not indicate the presence of eggs, wheat, or milk in the ingredients. A subsequent investigation by the firm revealed the problem was caused by a temporary error in label production. The firm is working with the department to ensure the labeling issues are corrected.



Consumers who have purchased the breads and have concerns should return the product to Great Harvest Bread Co. of Commerce on West Maple Road for a full refund. Consumers with questions are asked to contact the company directly at (248) 926-9848. Facebook photo.