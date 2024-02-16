“Great Backyard Bird Count” This Weekend

February 16, 2024

This weekend marks the “Great Backyard Bird Count” and programs are taking place at some local Metroparks.



Every year for a weekend in mid-February, people from around the world take the time to observe birds in their favorite local parks or in their own backyards. The number and kinds of birds they see help scientists better understand bird winter habits.



At the Hudson Mills Activity Center, officials say they’ll be watching to see what birds show up on their feeders or in the nearby area, and would welcome any interested birders of all experience levels to join in. People can stop by the center at any point throughout the day to learn about the birds they’ve seen, enjoy hot chocolate and a warm fire, and even contribute some observations of their own to the Metroparks bird list. The program is free and runs from 10am to 3pm. Registration is not required.



At Kensington Metropark Saturday, people can bundle up and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience around the Nature Center where a variety of winter songbirds will eagerly fly to their hand for seeds. While feeding wildlife in the Metroparks is against park rules, it makes a special exception for songbirds during the program since it’s unique to Kensington. It runs from 10am to 11am, with pre-registration required by 4pm the day before the program.



Kensington Metropark will host its Great Backyard Bird Count event on Sunday.



More information is available in the provided links.