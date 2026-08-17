Gravel Work in Livingston County This Week

August 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



More road projects for drivers in Livingston County to maneuver this week.



Local road crews will start the week laying gravel on Coon Lake Road between Bradley and Bull Run. That portion of Coon Lake is scheduled to be closed to through traffic until Thursday.



That’s when crews will move over to Crandall Road, where they’ll start a two-day job laying gravel between Burkhart and Allen.



The good news possibly, that big rehab of Argentine Road between Cohoctah and East Lovejoy should wrap up this coming Friday.



All of this is weather permitting.



Photo courtesy of Livingston County Road Commission.