Drivers Advised To Use Caution On Gravel Roads In Oakland County

February 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) advises drivers to once again use caution on gravel roads due to current weather conditions.



Officials say the weather over the past few weeks, ranging from snow and rain to frigid temperatures, and the current warmer conditions are causing very rough conditions on many of the 750 miles of gravel roads in Oakland County.



In many places, the ground remains frozen below the road surface, leaving nowhere for water from rain and melting snow to go.



Until the ground completely thaws, the water cannot be absorbed, causing soft, wet/muddy conditions on many gravel roads.



The Road Commission says fully grading gravel roads under those conditions can be destructive, so crews will continue adding millings (ground-up, recycled asphalt) and spot-grading where possible.



Culverts under driveways to businesses and homes should also be cleared of leaves and debris to ensure that storm water flows properly through ditches and reduces the potential for road flooding. Officials said it’s also important for motorists to be on the lookout for water on the road, whether driving on a paved or gravel road.



For more information or to report an issue, contact the Road Commission for Oakland County at (877) 858-4804, via the website at www.rcocweb.org, or through email at dcsmail@rcoc.org.