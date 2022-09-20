Gravel Road Projects In Hartland & Hamburg This Week

September 20, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Separate gravel road projects and closures are impacting traffic in Hartland and Hamburg Townships this week.



In the Hartland area, a gravel project starts today. Gravel will be placed on Crouse Road between Cullen Road and Old US-23. The work is expected to be done by Thursday.



In Hamburg Township, a separate project is underway to place gravel on Rush Lake Road between Farley Road and Pebble Creek Drive. That work got underway Monday and is also scheduled to wrap up Thursday.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the roads will be closed to thru-traffic.



Local traffic, EMS vehicles, and buses will be accommodated.