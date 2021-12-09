Gravel Hauler Rolls Over, Closes EB I-96

December 9, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Authorities continue to investigate the cause of a crash earlier today near Howell.



Michigan State Police from the Brighton post were dispatched at about 11am to a single-vehicle traffic crash involving a gravel hauler on eastbound I-96 near the rest area in Howell Township.



While there were no injuries, all lanes of eastbound I-96 had to be closed for several hours while they worked to upright the truck and clean up the area.



Picture - Michigan State Police