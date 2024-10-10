Gravel Hauler Crashes, Hits New Overhead Signs On I-96 Flex Route

October 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Both directions of I-96 were shut down this morning following a gravel hauler that crashed and hit the new overhead signs on the Flex Route.



It happened on eastbound I-96, east of Beck Road around 6:30am.



MDOT Spokeswoman Diane Cross told WHMI a gravel hauler crashed, spilled gravel, and hit the new overhead signs. At around 10am, she says they had to close eastbound and westbound I-96 to take down an overhead sign before it could fall in the road.



Everything was re-opened by 12:45-1pm.