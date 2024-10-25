Grassroots Group Aims to Get Out the "Church Vote" in Michigan

October 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Efforts are underway to mobilize the “church vote” amid reports that millions of voters of faith may sit out this election.



The study by Dr. George Barna, director of research at the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University, suggests that “among those classified as a person of faith, only one-half (51%) indicated they are likely to vote.”



The most common reason, offered by two-thirds of the non-voters (68%), was a lack of interest in politics and elections. Other common reasons included disliking all of the major candidates (57%), feeling that none of the candidates reflect their most important views (55%), and believing that their one vote will not make a difference (52%). Half of the non-voters said they will avoid voting because the election has become too controversial for their liking (50%).



Eileen McNeil is president of the Michigan non-profit Citizens for Traditional Values, which has issued its own voter guide in a grassroots effort to steer voters toward candidates of faith.



“Our questionnaires focus on areas that include legislation or issues that affect our guiding principles on faith and family, sanctity of life, what their viewpoints on the parent’s role is in education and what the proper role of government is,” McNeil told WHMI News.



“If Christians don’t vote, then other values will be represented for them,” she added. “The people we send to Lansing vote on issues regarding everything. Education, life, taxes, the cost of energy and fuel, everyday things that affect our lives and if you don’t want a say in it, and not vote, then you’re going to endure those consequences.”



The CTV’s endorsements include Republican Brian Ignatowski in the race for Michigan's 48th House District, which includes parts of Livingston, Washtenaw and Jackson counties.



Regardless who is at the top of the ticket, McNeil says all voters should be involved in down ballot races.



“Don’t neglect the fact your local state representative, your county commissioners, your trustees, all vote on things that affect you directly.”



Click the link below for the CTV’s voter guide.



Dr. Barna’s study is attached below.