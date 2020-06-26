Grant Will Support Caregivers During Pandemic

June 26, 2020

By Michael Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A grant is being awarded to a local charity which supports caregivers in the county.



Livingston County Catholic Charities announced that they have been selected by the Community Foundation for SE Michigan to receive a $20,000 grant through the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Fund. This award is a one-time funding designed to support organization like LCCC as they adapt and adjust during the COVID-19 pandemic. LCCC Executive Director Mark Robinson said, in a release, that this grant is a wonderful surprise, as they’ve been forced to scale back many of their services since the outbreak began. He said the gift will support their “ability to continue to serve the elderly and their caregivers in a safe and caring manner during this period of change.” LCCC reports that over 65% of the seniors they serve in their three specific senior programs live at or below 150% of the national poverty level. Funds will help Catholic Charities’ Volunteer Caregiver, Community Liaison, and Be Our Guest Adult Day services- all of which support the senior and the caregiver.