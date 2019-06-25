$100,000 Grant Will Recruit Senior Caregivers

June 25, 2019

A $100,000 grant has been given to the Livingston County Catholic Charities to better help the elderly population.



Altarum, a program that helps improve healthcare for the elderly expressed interest in working with LCCC. The MI Caregiver Corps toolkit that both organizations worked on aims to help local organizations and businesses recruit and train volunteers that will help the growing needs of the older population.



Altarum Eldercare specialist, Sarah Slocum said that they were, “very excited to assist LCCC in development and testing of this important model to aid elders and people with disabilities in Livingston County.” Altarum and LCCC plan on creating an advisory group that will meet quarterly, and will consist of national and local experts in volunteer programs, community service, and caregiving.



LCCC will begin recruiting on January 2020. If you are interested please contact 517-545-5944 to join the list. (JB/JK)