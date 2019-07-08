Grant Will Assist Dexter To Extend Mill Creek Trail

July 8, 2019

The City of Dexter is moving forward with the next phase of the Mill Creek Trail construction project.



The Dexter council had previously approved the plans for the approximately one-mile trail section that would connect Mill Creek Park and downtown to Creekside Intermediate School at Baker Road. But funding was the key issue. However, plans are to begin the trail work this fall following receipt of a $313,693 grant from the Transportation Alternatives Program, or TAP grant program, administered through the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments. The $1.1 million cost of the project is also being supported by a $300,000 grant from Washtenaw County’s Connecting Communities Program.



Genoa Township received a similar grant for just over $200,000 to help it complete its sidewalk program along Grand River. (JK)