Grant Directed To Strengthen Local Medical Reserve Corps, Outreach

January 8, 2020

The Livingston County Health Department has been awarded grant funding that officials intend to use to strengthen the Department’s Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) unit and further develop volunteer capabilities.



The Health Department applied for and received a $7,500 grant from the National Association of City and County Health Officials, or NACCHO, with plans to work with preparedness partners in developing training and utilizing the MRC to assist in the whole community. The LCHD received a similar grant in the past that allowed them to initiate a senior and youth outreach program known as SAY LivReady, and provide training to MRC volunteers that included Stop the Bleed, CPR and emergency preparedness classes.



Health Officer Dianne McCormick attended a County subcommittee meeting Monday to discuss the grant and present a resolution asking that the County’s Board of Commissioners authorize any budget amendments to effectuate the award. The resolution would also authorize an agreement with NACCHO to support the LCHD’s MRC in developing the SAY LivReady Initiative and educational outreach team.



McCormick says specifically, the funding would be used to purchase additional equipment for their senior and youth outreach program and provide specialized training to the MRC support teams. She adds that the grant would also help increase community outreach at local events and would allow the Health Department to offer quarterly preparedness and wellness trainings to the community.



The County subcommittee voted unanimously to recommend approval to the full Board of Commissioners, who will consider the request at an upcoming meeting. (DK)