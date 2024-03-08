Grant to Help MSU Address MI's Direct Care Worker Shortage

March 8, 2024

Michigan State University receives a $25 million state grant to address a shortage of direct care workers, who provide long-term care and support to people with disabilities or older adults.



"We have approximately 175-190,000 direct care workers in the state right now we need 36,000 more," said Clare Luz, Executive Director of the Impart Alliance.



Luz told WILX Lansing the shortage is due to low wages and a lack of benefits, something she has been working to address with the help of leaders across the state.



"Our whole mission is to help the state of Michigan build up this workforce and support them so they can be successful," said Luz.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service gran will allow MSU to establish a career center, training, help with job placement, and assist with finances.



Click the link below for more information.