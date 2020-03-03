Grant To Help Local Nonprofit Extend Its Reach

March 3, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





A local nonprofit has been awarded a grant to further their mission advocating for people with developmental disabilities in Livingston County.



The Arc Livingston announced Monday that they have been awarded the B.E.S.T. Grant, which aims to Build, Enrich, Strengthen and Transform Michigan Communities. Administered by the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation, the $20,000 award will allow The Arc Livingston to extend their reach by providing additional education, outreach and advocacy support to the Livingston County community over the next year.



Arc officials say the Michigan Masonic Charitable Foundation is one of Michigan’s preeminent foundations acting as a powerful philanthropic partner for change; committed to enhancing communities and improving the lives of citizens.



The Arc Livingston, which has been serving the Livingston County community since 1954, empowers persons with developmental disabilities and their families to ensure that they as citizens are valued, and that they can participate fully in and contribute to the life of their community. The award ceremony will take place during the 26th Annual Arc Celebrity Holiday Fashion Show this November.



For more information regarding The Arc Livingston, visit their website through the link below.