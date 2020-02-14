Grant To Help Expand Livingston Veterans' Services & Space

February 14, 2020

Livingston County Veterans Services plans to use grant funding to find a larger space for their operations.



The 2020 grant, made available to the County Veterans Services by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, is $108,015. According to a resolution that was recently approved by the Board of Commissioners, the grant is to be utilized solely for the goal of enhancing and improving county veteran service operations to connect veterans with their benefits.



Livingston County Veterans Services plans to use the funds to expand office space and services. Director Mary Durst says specifically, the funding will be used to assist Veterans Services in moving to a larger location that will allow the office to expand to meet the needs of local veterans and their families, as well as provide better visibility and awareness to the community.



The grant funding will be utilized for supporting a build out, the first year’s rent, and assist in furnishing the new office. Durst says she’d like their new space to have a larger lobby with computers for veterans to use, a full-time conference room,an area to showcase donated items, and green space with a picnic table for families.



Veterans Services is currently located in the County’s East Complex building at 2300 East Grand River Avenue in Howell. Durst says they’re still looking for their new home, but that her goal is to move in by summer, adding that they currently are looking in the area of Grand River and Latson Road. (DK)