Grant Awarded To Local Woman To Aid In Cancer Battle Expenses

May 17, 2019

A former Brighton High School employee is the recipient of a grant that will assist in covering the medical bills she accrued while undergoing treatment for cancer.



Bonnie Erwin, a retired Brighton High School employee and community supporter, underwent treatment for colorectal cancer, leaving her under tremendous financial strain and unable to return to work. Her journey caught the attention of Mark Howell, a stage four Melanoma survivor who founded local nonprofit Fund A Life. Howell is a Brighton graduate and soccer coach, and says Erwin’s strong connection to the Brighton Community resonated with him. As a result, Fund a Life has awarded Erwin a $5,000 grant to assist in the struggles that come from health issues and with medical bills.



Fund a Life NFP utilizes the expertise of volunteers and community resources to continuously fundraise, while seeking out people in need faced with overwhelming obstacles in their life. The organization is dedicated to "funding lives" through all major life-altering circumstances. Uniquely, the nonprofit can help provide financial aid swiftly, unlike other assistance services. Fund a Life has granted over $60,000 to awardees for situations that have created financial strain on families.



Howell says the organization is honored to be able to provide support for Erwin; an individual who has impacted so many Bulldog staff, students, and community members during her tenure.