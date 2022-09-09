Section Of Grange Hall Road To Close Saturday In Fenton Area

September 9, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure is planned in the Fenton area this weekend for culvert work.



The Road Commission for Oakland County advises that it will close Grange Hall Road, from Fish Lake Road to Leroy Street in Fenton and Holly Township on Saturday.



The work is just east of Rhoades Lane and is anticipated to be a one-day culvert replacement project.



That section of Grange Hall Road carries approximately 13,840 vehicles per day. During the work, access to homes and businesses will be maintained.



The detour for thru-traffic is Saginaw Street to Academy Road to Fish Lake Road to South Holly Road to Leroy Street, back to Grange Hall Road and vice versa.



The Road Commission advises that Grange Hall Road will re-open to traffic on or before Saturday evening.