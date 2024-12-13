Grandson of Cleary University's Founder Vacating Seat on Board

December 13, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The grandson of Cleary University’s founder is stepping down from the Board of Trustees.



The university made the announcement Tuesday, saying that Patrick Roger Cleary II will be vacating his Cleary family seat, which he sat on for more than 20 years, at the end of this year.



“Even though he is vacating his board seat, his love for the university and his commitment to the Cleary legacy bond him to the school and will keep him actively involved as an emeritus member,” the statement said.



Cleary II served in the Navy for 24 years, retiring as a captain. He worked for Litton PRC, Inc, where he retired as Vice President and General Manager of the Warfare Systems Division.



He took one of two Cleary family seats on the Board of Trustees in 2003. His sister, Ann, who held the seat before him, nominated him to take it due to a “serious illness.”



Cleary II said he was happy to see the legacy his grandfather started in 1883 has continued. He also said he doesn’t plan on cutting ties with the university.



“My work is not done,” he said. “I will keep my eyes on Cleary’s future and direction.”



Cleary University President Dr. Alan Drimmer said Cleary II has been a “tireless advocate” for his grandfather’s legacy, adding that he brough “enormous insightfulness and wisdom to Cleary.”