Grandfather Involved in Ice Fishing Incident Dies, Wife Killed in Traffic Crash

December 31, 2024

A 66-year-old Livonia man who had been hospitalized since an ice fishing mishap in Oakland County died today.



Scott Christopher Levitan was removed from life support shortly after 1pm Tuesday. His death was the second for the family in less than a week.



66-year-old Mary Lou Levitan died last Friday in a traffic crash in Oakland Township – almost 24 hours to the minute after her husband fell through the ice while ice fishing with his grandson on Thursday, December 26th.



Investigators believe Mary Lou Levitan was traveling to pick up her husband’s vehicle when the crash occurred Friday on Rochester Road and Beach Drive. She was a backseat passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle that crossed the centerline. One day earlier, her husband fell through the ice on Lake George in Addison Township.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “Our prayers are with the family”.



The cause of the vehicle crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit. The conditions of the others involved in the crash were not available.



The boy and his grandfather had gone onto the ice and were drilling a hole to go ice fishing when the ice gave way, and the grandfather fell into the ice water. The boy called 911 and then attempted to help his grandfather out of the water but the ice broke and he fell into the water too. The 15-year-old grandson, a Pennsylvania resident, was treated and released after the ice fishing incident. A neighbor helped the grandson out of the ice and assisted as rescuers helped Scott Levitan from the water.