Grand River to Close for 2 Saturdays in Lyon Twp.

September 6, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Grand River will be closed for the next two Saturdays in Lyon Township, officials said.



The Road Commission for Oakland County said in a statement that Grand River Avenue will be closed Sept. 7 and 14 for digital sign maintenance. The road is expected to reopen on the same day for both weekends.



The sign that is being worked on is behind the right shoulder along eastbound I-96. “The closure is necessary to mobilize equipment on Grand River Avenue for the maintenance work,” the statement said.



The detour for the closure is Kensington Road to I-96 to Kent Lake Road, which will allow drivers to get back on Grand River Avenue. Drivers going the other way can take Kent Lake Road to I-96 to Kensington Road.