Grand River Resurfacing Project At Wixom Road

March 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Get ready for more road work on a busy stretch near Detroit Catholic Central High School.



The Road Commission for Oakland County says beginning April 1, Grand River Avenue will be widened and resurfaced between Napier and Wixom Road.



Officials say that segment of Grand River Avenue carries approximately 20,290 vehicles daily.



The $5.4 million project includes a continuous center left-turn lane between Napier and 12 Mile, along with drainage improvements, new curb and gutters, new crosswalks and traffic signals.



While that section of Grand River will remain open for traffic, Napier Road will be closed at Grand River and detoured for about a month.



No word yet when Napier will close.



The entire project is expected to last through August.