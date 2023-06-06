Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Today In Okemos

June 6, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A resurfacing project on Grand River in the Okemos area is getting underway today.



The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing on Grand River (M-43) between Okemos Road and Marsh Road. The work is part of MDOT's ongoing improvements on Grand River between Park Lake Road and Oak Point Court.



MDOT is investing approximately $12 (m) million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements. Work includes updating CATA bus stop access throughout the corridor, completing ADA-compliant ramp safety improvements, adding pedestrian refuge islands to key crossings, and resurfacing Grand River.



MDOT says the project will reduce the frequency and impact of area flooding. The new sidewalks being built to ADA standards will also be more accessible for all users.



Work on the first portion of the project gets underway today and is expected to wrap up by Friday, June 23rd.



The work will require single-lane closures in each direction. Marsh Road and M-43 traffic will be detoured. The overall project completion date is in August.



Funding is made possible by Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program.



