Grand River Resurfacing Project Starts Tuesday In City Of Brighton

August 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The first phase of the City of Brighton’s Grand River Resurfacing Project is scheduled to begin tomorrow.



For the first phase, underground utility work will be done during daytime hours and will require various intermittent traffic shifts of both the east/southbound and west/northbound lanes - which will reduce portions of Grand River to be one‐lane only in each direction.



The project limits are from just east of Cross Street to Brighton Lake Road for the first phase. The paving will be done from the same location near Cross Street to the City limits at Appian Way.



During that time, the City encourages motorists to seek alternate routes. Those that do travel on Grand River should expect to encounter long delays.



Access to all side streets and businesses within the construction area will be available. When traveling in the area, the City asks that motorists drive carefully for their safety and the safety of other drivers, pedestrians and construction workers.



The City anticipates the first phase of the project to be completed in mid‐September.



The concrete and paving portion is anticipated to begin thereafter. Another notice will be sent out advising when that work will be starting.



The City encourages those interested to sign up for text or email updates.



Details are available in the attached press release.