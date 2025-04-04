Road & Bridge Projects Starting Up

April 4, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some big road and bridge projects are starting this month.



Motorists are being reminded to be prepared ahead of a lengthy closure on a portion of Grand River in the Brighton Township area that gets underway Monday.



Grand River, just east of the Kensington Road intersection over to the Oakland County line, will be reconstructed. Drainage improvements will also be made.



Grand River will be closed for roughly two months. Local access will be maintained.



The projected completion date is Saturday, June 21st.



Over in Tyrone Township, a lengthy bridge replacement project and closure is also slated to start this month.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that Parshallville Road over Ore Creek, between Cullen and Linden Roads, will be closed to thru-traffic starting Thursday, April 17th. On Parshallville Road by the Cider Mill, there’s a dam there and the deck and beams will be replaced.



The project is expected to be completed in mid-August.



All dates are subject to change due to weather adversities and contractor scheduling, etc.