Grand River Construction Completed In City Of Wixom

August 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A big construction project has largely wrapped up in the City of Wixom.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the City of Wixom, has completed the project on Grand River from Napier Road to Wixom Road. It says the $5.4 million project, which began April 1st, has significantly improved the safety and functionality of the heavier-traveled road.



Improvements included milling off the old pavement and repaving with asphalt, enhancing drainage systems, paving portions of the road shoulder, and installing a continuous center left-turn lane from Napier Road to 12 Mile.



Additionally, pedestrian crosswalks were upgraded to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Those enhancements are expected to improve traffic flow and safety for all users of the road.



Traffic signals at the intersections of Grand River and Napier Road, as well as at Grand River and 12 Mile, were also modernized to enhance safety and efficiency.



Throughout the construction process, traffic was maintained on Grand River to minimize disruption for commuters and residents.



The Road Commission advises that some additional work will take place to restore grassy areas behind the curbs. That will require periodic lane closures; however, the closures are expected to be brief and will be scheduled to minimize impact on traffic.



Photo: RCOC