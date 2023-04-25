Sewer Break Repaired On Grand River In Genoa Township

April 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Utility crews have repaired a sewer break that was discovered late yesterday afternoon in Genoa Township.



MHOG Utility Director Greg Tatara noticed some wet pavement at the intersection of Grand River and Lawson Drive at around 4:30pm. Upon investigation, it was determined that an 8-inch sanitary sewer force main was leaking. Tatara says they worked until 3am this morning to repair the sewer line.



The cause of the break was determined to be from some damage to the PVC pipe, as crews observed excavator gouges in the plastic from other previous utility work in the area. Trucks were used to pump and haul wastewater from the station so that the force main could be by-passed the during the repair. However, as a result of waste water remaining in the pipe, some wastewater did reach the storm sewer and also soaked into the soil.



Tatara told WHMI they do not believe there is any risk from the water that surfaced and reached the local storm sewer conveyance system. He noted a temporary gravel patch has been placed in the westbound turn lane onto Lawson Drive and they hope to have the area re-asphalted within a week.