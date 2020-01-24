Lane Shift Scheduled On Grand River In Brighton Next Week

January 24, 2020

Utility maintenance on Grand River in the City of Brighton next week will result in a traffic shift and potential delays for motorists.



A traffic shift is scheduled on south/eastbound Grand River between Main Street and North Street beginning at 8am next Wednesday, January 29th. The work was scheduled to occur last Monday but had to be postponed. The lane shift is needed to allow a water service tie‐in for a new business opening in downtown Brighton. The new business is Blank Slate Creamery, which currently has a location in Ann Arbor and is now opening one in Brighton.



It is anticipated that the work will last two to three days. The City advises that drivers will not be able to make left‐hand turns at North Street heading in either direction or at Main Street when heading north/westbound on Grand River. Motorists will need to find alternate routes to take. The City further asks that motorists follow all traffic signs and drive carefully for the safety of other drivers and the utility workers. (JM)