Grand River Lane Closures Begin Today in Brighton

November 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Portions of Grand River Avenue are closed in the City of Brighton starting Nov. 30th, causing potential delays for drivers.



The City of Brighton says two separate areas of lane closures to Grand River Avenue are in place while crews make repairs to the City's water and sewer infrastructure.



The right lane of east/southbound Grand River is closed near Liberty and Cross Street. A stretch of Grand River near Church and Brighton Lake Road is also closed.



For the safety of other drivers, pedestrians, and the crews, drivers are advised to proceed with caution.



The closures are expected to remain in effect for the next several days.



Any questions can be forwarded to the City directly at dps@brightoncity.org or 810.225.8001.