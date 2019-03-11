Grand River Lane Closure To Begin Next Week In Brighton

March 11, 2019

Water and sewer line installation for the new Single Barrel Social, to be located in the former Border Cantina on West Grand River, will begin next week.



Starting next Monday, March 18th underground utility work will start on Grand River Avenue south of Cross Street and north of Liberty Street. The work will require one lane of westbound Grand River to be closed for approximately two weeks. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes as you may encounter heavier traffic during the construction.



According to city of Brighton DPW Director Marcel Goch, the work will involve a directional bore that will go under Grand River from the west side to the east side, where the connections to a 12-inch water main and sanitary sewer line are located.



The Border Cantina closed in January of 2018 and the building is being completely renovated and expanded by 1,000 square feet to accommodate the new business. Single Barrel Social will consist of a raised dance floor, a high-end restaurant and a lounge, and is expected to open later this year.



The developer, Klebba and Northern Diamond Management LLC of Brighton, is spending about $3 million on the project, including the cost of the water main installation. (JK)