Nighttime, Single Lane Closure Planned On Grand River In Brighton

May 14, 2019

Motorists will encounter a nighttime single-lane closure in the City of Brighton tomorrow.



The lane closure is associated with ongoing construction of the new Single Barrel Social on Grand River near Cross Street, at the site of the old Border Cantina restaurant. The City advises that underground utility work will be starting on Wednesday evening around 9:30pm and will continue through the overnight hours into Thursday. The work will require one lane of westbound Grand River to be closed. It’s anticipated that the lane will be open at approximately 6am on Thursday.



Officials advise that drivers will experience minor traffic delays during this time. They ask that motorists follow all construction signage and obey all traffic control measures for their safety as well as the safety of those working in the area. (JM)