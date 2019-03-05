Grand River Lane Closure Expected For Water Main Installation

March 5, 2019

Work is expected to begin later this month on installing water and sewer lines for the new Single Barrel Social, to be located in the former Border Cantina on West Grand River.



According to city of Brighton DPW Director Marcel Goch, the work will involve a directional bore that will go under Grand River from the west side to the east side, where the connections to a 12-inch water main and sanitary sewer line are located. The project will entail temporary closure of one lane of Grand River at that location because of the unavoidable removal of some curb and pavement.



The tentative date for the work to begin is March 18th, although Goch says he is still waiting for confirmation from the developer for that. He says once a date is confirmed, notices will be put on the city’s website and on WHMI to inform the public about the closure of the single lane.



The Border Cantina closed in January of 2018 and the building is being completely renovated and expanded by 1,000 square feet to accommodate the new business. Single Barrel Social will consist of a raised dance floor, a high-end restaurant and a lounge, and is expected to open later this year.



The developer, Klebba and Northern Diamond Management LLC of Brighton, is spending about $3 million on the project, including the cost of the water main installation. (JK)