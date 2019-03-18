Grand River Lane Closure Postponed

March 18, 2019

Work had been slated to begin today on West Grand River in Brighton today to install a new, larger water main and expand the sanitary sewer line for the new Single Barrel Social, on the site of the closed, former Border Cantina on West Grand River in Brighton. However, city officials say they were notified by the contractor that they have delayed the start date of this work and all lanes of Grand River will be open to traffic. Officials say they will let everyone know when they learn of the new start date.



Brighton DPW Director Marcel Goch said the original plan was for occasional traffic shifts for a couple of days, with the work taking up to two weeks, depending on the weather. The water and sewer line installation, when it does finally occur, will mean that one northwest-bound lane of Grand River will be closed from Cross Street to Liberty next to Ore Creek, with the other lane in that direction shifting to what normally would be the left-turn lane.



The work will be performed not by the city but by a private contractor for Northern Diamond Management LLC, the developer of the project. Extensive remodeling of the building and construction of a 1,000-square-foot addition are already underway, and plans are to open the bar, restaurant and dance club sometime this summer, possibly as early as the end of June.



The restaurant portion of the business will serve Southwest-style fare, with liquor, beer, craft cocktails and a bourbon bar. There will be a raised dance floor on one side and a restaurant and bar on the other. The project cost has been estimated at $3 million. (TT)